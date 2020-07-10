Five new COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County; updated timeline details county's response

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Five new COVID-19 cases have been reported over the last four days in Cayuga County.

A man in his 60s who lives in Auburn tested positive on Tuesday. The lone new case on Wednesday was a woman in her 20s, also an Auburn resident. Another city resident, a man in his 60s, tested positive on Thursday.

There are two new cases on Friday — a woman in her 50s and a man in his 70s, both of whom live outside of the city. Contact tracing has been completed for four of the five new cases, according to the Cayuga County Health Department.

The five new cases increase the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 130 in Cayuga County. Eight people, including the five new cases, remain in mandatory isolation due to their positive tests. Another 37 people are in mandatory quarantine, which is required for people who had direct contact with a positive case.

Out of 130 confirmed cases, 120 have been released from mandatory isolation and recovered. There have been two COVID-19 deaths in Cayuga County.

The number of hospitalizations also decreased this week. As of Tuesday, there were three people hospitalized due to COVID-19. By Friday, two of those patients have been released and one person remains hospitalized.