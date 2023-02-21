Three people were taken by ambulance to area hospitals after a three-vehicle accident in Fleming Tuesday morning.

At around 11:41 a.m., Fleming Ambulance and Rescue was sent to the area of the traffic circle by White Bridge Road for a reported accident involving three vehicles, according to a post from the Facebook page of Fleming Fire Department Co. 1.

Three people were transported from the scene, one by Fleming Ambulance and two by American Medical Response Inc., the fire department said.

The Auburn station for the New York State Police, which had personnel at the scene, said two people were brought to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, and officials at the scene said a third was taken to Auburn Community Hospital. The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

State police said the offending driver in the incident received tickets for excessive speed and failure to yield the right of way, but the names of people involved in the crash were not immediately available.

The traffic circle was closed for around an hour while crews provided patient care and dealt with hazards. Every unit had left the scene by approximately 12:37 p.m, the fire department said.

Personnel from Fleming Fire Department Co. 2, Owasco Fire Department, Auburn Police Department and Cayuga County Sheriff's Office were also present at the scene.