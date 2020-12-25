Flood warning along Owasco Inlet in effect through noon

The heavy, persistent rainfall over much of upstate New York the past 24 hours has caused some flooding along the Owasco Inlet in southern Cayuga County, the National Weather Service reports.

The good news is that the waters have started to recede.

NWS has a flood warning along the inlet in effect through noon Friday. In the warning, the agency said its gauge in the inlet in Moravia showed the waterway crested at 9.1 feet and was falling, with an 8.88-foot reading as of 9 a.m.

Flood stage for the inlet is 8.5 feet. The agency expects the inlet to be below that level by noon.

Locations impacted by the flooding include Locke, Moravia, Cascade and Fillmore Glen State Park.

