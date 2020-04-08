Flood warning issued for northern Cayuga County shoreline

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A lakeshore flood warning for Friday has been issued for northern Cayuga County and other areas along Lake Ontario's southern shore.

The National Weather Service has issued the warning for northern Cayuga, Jefferson, Oswego and Wayne counties from 2 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

"The combination of high lake levels and significant wave action will result in lakeshore flooding along the immediate lakeshore, especially in bays, inlets, harbors, and other low lying areas along the shoreline. Shoreline erosion is also expected," an alert said.

The public is asked to avoid piers, beaches, breakwaters and rock outcroppings, since waves are often larger than they appear and can wash people away. Significant beach erosion and debris, local road closures and extremely dangerous boating conditions are expected.

