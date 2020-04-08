Flood warning issued for northern Cayuga County shoreline
PUBLIC SAFETY

Flood warning issued for northern Cayuga County shoreline

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Fair Haven Flooding

Sandbags line a property on the shoreline of Little Sodus Bay in Fair Haven in May 2019.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

A lakeshore flood warning for Friday has been issued for northern Cayuga County and other areas along Lake Ontario's southern shore.

The National Weather Service has issued the warning for northern Cayuga, Jefferson, Oswego and Wayne counties from 2 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

"The combination of high lake levels and significant wave action will result in lakeshore flooding along the immediate lakeshore, especially in bays, inlets, harbors, and other low lying areas along the shoreline. Shoreline erosion is also expected," an alert said.

The public is asked to avoid piers, beaches, breakwaters and rock outcroppings, since waves are often larger than they appear and can wash people away. Significant beach erosion and debris, local road closures and extremely dangerous boating conditions are expected.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News