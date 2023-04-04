For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, flower shows will be held during the New York State Fair.

The flower shows are one of the main attractions inside the fair's Horticulture Building. But the competitions have not been held since 2019. The fair was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. While the fair returned in 2021 and was held again last year, flower shows weren't part of the lineup.

"As the old adage goes, 'April showers bring May flowers' and we can't wait to see those flowers — and other floral delights — back at the Great New York State Fair this summer," said Sean Hennessey, the fair's interim director. "So many people, of all ages and backgrounds, have fond memories of walking through the Horticulture Building, literally stopping to smell the roses and an array of other beautiful scents."

The shows planned for this year include gladiolus, outdoor-grown garden fruits and vegetables, dahlia, trees and shrubs, container-grown plants, garden flowers and roses, ornamental grasses and grass-like plants and hosta cut leaf.

Artistic design flower shows are also part of the schedule. There will be three shows: Life in Bloom (Aug. 23-28), Floral Therapy (Aug. 29-Sept. 4) and Botanical Arts: Photography (Aug. 23-Sept. 4).

The competitions will be led by Fred Miller, the fair's flower show superintendent. Amateur and master gardeners may enter the contests. More information about the shows can be found at nysfair.ny.gov/competitions/how-to-enter.

"As a gardener here in central New York, it is meaningful to be able to give back to the community in this way," Miller said.

The fair will run from Aug. 23 through Sept. 4.