The Skaneateles Central School District is changing an athletic policy on procedures for determining if seventh- or eighth-grade students can join junior varsity or varsity sports teams, a move that follows a community uproar on the issue last school year.
A crowd flooded a board of education meeting in March to argue against the existing policy after four middle school students were determined to have not reached the physical maturity requirements for junior varsity lacrosse by Dr. Gail Keenen, the district medical director at the time. District Superintendent Lynda Quick said at the time that the district had received litigation threats.
The state Education Department's Athletic Placement Process outlines procedures for deciding if students in the lower grades can join a high school varsity or junior varsity team. Skaneateles approved its own athletic placement policies, which the district said complied with the state's, in summer 2018.
You have free articles remaining.
But the district's policy committee reported during a board of education meeting Tuesday night that it is altering the policy and will suggest changes to be reviewed at an upcoming board meeting. Quick declined to give details Wednesday on what revisions and recommendations are being made.
The board also approved Dr. Emily Smith, who is based in Camillus, as the district's new medical director. Quick said Keenen resigned earlier this year, adding that she didn't remember if Keenen gave a reason for leaving.