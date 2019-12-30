The ice rink at Casey Park will adjust its open skate hours after Auburn police responded to a fight between a group of teenagers in an escalation of what some residents and parents call increased tension at the rink.
Officers arrived to the parking lot of the rink around 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 28 as a fight between a large group of teenagers was ending, said Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony on Monday. Employees who were working at the rink during its open skate hours called in to report the fight.
No one was seriously injured aside from a scraped knee that a juvenile refused medical treatment for, Anthony said. The rink shut down its open skating for the night.
Though the altercation was between teenagers, a 36-year-old woman and mother of one of the children present at the rink, Nicole M. Brown, was charged with disorderly conduct, a violation. Anthony said the responding officers reported that she was causing a scene as they were clearing the area.
A juvenile whose identity was withheld as a minor younger than 18 years old was charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration, a misdemeanor.
The ice rink at 150 North Division St. in Auburn is open for public skating throughout the week based on a winter schedule, which Superintendent of Public Works Michael Talbot said will be slightly modified following the incident.
Public skating hours on Friday and Saturday will end one hour earlier, at 9 instead of 10 p.m., Talbot said. Beginning in 2020, the rink also plans to have skaters turn in a form of photo ID like a driver's license or school ID to enter the facility. Skaters will also be required to turn over their shoes once they get a pair of skates.
"What we're trying to do is cut down on some of the loitering," Talbot said. Children too young to have a photo ID will have to be accompanied by an adult.
"We just want to make sure everyone's having a good time and everybody's safe. That's a tough age group," he said.
When Casey Park took to its public Facebook page on Sunday to post an updated schedule for the week of Dec. 29 to Jan. 2., a slew of parents and local residents took to the same post to voice their concerns about the rink's environment for children.
A handful of comments also wondered whether Auburn police will increase their presence at the rink following the incident. Anthony said the department assigns an officer to the rink when they can while dealing with staffing shortages.
He said there have been reports of kids "not getting along or getting rowdy here and there."
"Just like the pool, intermittently, there has always been issues over the years. Sometimes there aren't any. Sometimes there are," Anthony said.
One user wrote in the comments that she's seen an ongoing issue at Casey Park. "Sadly there are some kids who just cause trouble and ruin it for others," she wrote.
Talbot said the rink hasn't had a problem with teenagers bullying other people who are already at the rink. He said there is a group of people who don't like each other who plan to meet on the park grounds.
"Some years you have no incidents. This year, it's been a challenge for us. So we're going to institute a few things and hopefully that will prevent the person who's not there to skate from coming down," he said.