Following recommendation, Cayuga County school districts to start 2021 remotely

The top elected official in Cayuga County and the public health director are urging school districts to hold remote classes until the third week in January, and multiple school districts were already heeding the advice on Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman and Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, issued a joint recommendation on Saturday afternoon that the seven school districts within the county's border use remote-only instruction.
"Cayuga County is currently suffering through the worst of the pandemic," McNabb-Coleman and Cuddy said in a statement. "Although school-aged children are not often associated with the spread of this virus, many schools experienced closures due to inadequate staffing available because of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines of faculty and staff in our school districts."
Waiting until mid-January, they added, "may allow us to better identify and monitor case increases as we go through the incubation time period of exposures people may have had over the holidays." It will also provide more time for vaccines to be administered, they said.
Prior to Saturday's recommendation, some Cayuga County school districts had already announced plans to delay the resumption of in-person classes, but not all of the revised schedules aligned with the county's recommendation to delay until the third week of January.
The Auburn Enlarged City School District had previously announced a plan to stay with remote-only classes until mid-January. The Skaneateles Central School District, which is part of the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES system but not within the Cayuga County border, had also delayed in-person classes until January's third week.
On Saturday night after Cuddy and McNabb-Coleman's statement came out, more districts announced changes.
Port Byron Central School District said that it will follow the county's recommendation, after previously saying it would delay in-person classes by one week. The Cato-Meridian Central School District, Union Springs Central School District and Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES also said they would implement fully remote learning through Jan. 19.
The Weedsport Central School District shifted from plans to bring students back to buildings on Monday. On Saturday night, the district said classes would be all-remote at least through Friday, Jan. 8, saying "a return date for in-person learning remains to be determined."
On Sunday morning, Southern Cayuga Central School District posted to Twitter that it would follow the recommendation and delay in-person learning until Jan. 19.
Moravia Central School District announced earlier this week that it will shift to remote learning for the first full week of January.
Jordan-Elbridge Central School District, also part of the regional BOCES but located outside the Cayuga County borders, was planning to bring students back for in-person instruction on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Cayuga County is in the midst of its worst period of the pandemic. In December, the county reported monthly records of 2,024 confirmed cases and 14 deaths. Hospitalizations also reached a new high, with 43 COVID patients in Auburn Community Hospital on Dec. 27. As of New Year's Eve, there were 37 patients in the hospital.
There has been a post-Christmas spike. The county set a record for new daily cases (168) on Dec. 31. That followed two days with well over 100 new cases — 151 on Dec. 29 and 143 on Dec. 30.
With cases and hospitalizations continuing to rise, county leaders think it's best to delay the start of in-person instruction until later this month.
"Although the decision to move to remote-only instruction creates widespread impact on the lives of our families and employers, we have to exercise patience and good judgment until we see a decrease in our positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations locally," Cuddy and McNabb-Coleman said.
