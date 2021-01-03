Following recommendation, Cayuga County school districts to start 2021 remotely

The top elected official in Cayuga County and the public health director are urging school districts to hold remote classes until the third week in January, and multiple school districts were already heeding the advice on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman and Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, issued a joint recommendation on Saturday afternoon that the seven school districts within the county's border use remote-only instruction.

"Cayuga County is currently suffering through the worst of the pandemic," McNabb-Coleman and Cuddy said in a statement. "Although school-aged children are not often associated with the spread of this virus, many schools experienced closures due to inadequate staffing available because of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines of faculty and staff in our school districts."

Waiting until mid-January, they added, "may allow us to better identify and monitor case increases as we go through the incubation time period of exposures people may have had over the holidays." It will also provide more time for vaccines to be administered, they said.