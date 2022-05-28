'For a great purpose': Family fun at Majorpalooza in Auburn

AUBURN — Retired police officer Chris Major said his time running annual Majorpalooza events has outlasted his time on the job.

Major was surrounded by dozens of smiling adults and children during a Majorpalooza event at Tinkers Guild in Saturday. The festivities began in his backyard back in 1998, before Major started his 21 years with the Auburn Police Department, and have continued since his retirement last year.

He was in the middle of Stefanak Saturday, named in honor of Caitlyn Stefanak, an Auburn girl who died of cancer in 2011 at age 4. A bounce house, face painting, a bubble show, various games and food such as burgers and hotdogs were available.

In the early days of Majorpalooza, money raised went toward cancer research. While Major said he believes that work is important, it eventually became more focused on local children. Having served as a school resource officer in the Auburn Enlarged City School District, Major said he saw the issues local students face within the community, such as poverty and mental health struggles. He happily mentioned that almost everything at the event was free for visitors, noting the importance of allowing families to go to an event without spending money. Major also thanked long-time sponsors such as Upstate Paving and the Ukrainian National Club.

Major said he was happy about the turnout and the community's continued support, adding that he saw former students he knew from his SRO days who have children of their own now.

"It's cool to watch everybody enjoying the day," he said.

Stefanak Saturday was just one part of the weekend's events, as the Majorpalooza's music festival is set for Sunday.

As Major tended to the grill Saturday, children played in the bounce house while others ran around, spending time with one another. Cord Heine played a game with his children Avery, 5, and Carter, 3, in which rings had to go onto some small posts.

While watching one of her children, Giannis Bates, try to create large shimmering bubbles with bubbles wands, Lindsey Stefanak said she was glad people were honoring Caitlyn, her niece. Lindsey said she and her family appreciate the community's support and talked about what she believes the appeal of Stefenak Saturday is.

"It's a free event, so just bring your family and friends and get together and support a cause and remember Caitlyn," she said.

Giannis, 1, wasn't the only one of Lindsey's children to get in on the bubble action, as stepdaughter Naya Bates and son Gregory Bates also played around with the bubble wands. Kristi Hurd cheered her son Kenway Hurd on after he managed to create some bubbles after struggling with a wand.

"It's a safe environment for kids, there's a lot for them to do," Kristi said. "Music, great people, all for a great purpose,"

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

