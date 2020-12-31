For Cayuga County music teacher, COVID-19 a costly silence

Because it was the middle of March, Bellamy and her students at St. Joseph also lost the spring musical they were co-producing with Tyburn Academy, "The Lion King Jr." It was being rehearsed when the pandemic made theater and other public gatherings illegal. Only after "a giant to-do" was Bellamy able to secure compensation for all the work she logged on a show that never saw the light of the stage.

The only program that was able to go on was the center's Glee Camp this summer on the grounds of the Auburn Church of the Nazarene in Sennett. But it had 76 children instead of the usual 100-plus. That's because, per state guidance, they had to be separated into cohorts of 10 or less and spaced out. And each cohort required its own staff member, so the camp's payroll went up as its tuition income went down. Between that and the cleaning procedures required to ensure the children's safety, what's usually the center's biggest revenue generator of the year just broke even, Bellamy said.