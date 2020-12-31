For Cayuga County music teacher, COVID-19 a costly silence

Editor's note: This is the first story in a miniseries about people in the Cayuga County area whose lives have changed significantly due to COVID-19. Whether it was their health, job, relationships or something else that changed, these people ended the ravaging year that was 2020 in a much different place than they began it. Stories will continue to run in The Citizen's news and Lake Life sections.
Note by note, Amy Bellamy's livelihood has faded out.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, the Aurelius music teacher has lost almost every source of her income.
First there was her teaching job at St. Joseph School in Auburn. It was announced in November 2019 that the Catholic pre-K-8 institution would close at the end of that school year, so Bellamy knew she was losing her position there. But the pandemic abruptly took it from her about four months ahead of schedule. As the school went remote for its last few months, she and a few other staff were let go.
"It was heartbreaking," she told The Citizen on Tuesday. "Losing your income so abruptly is pretty devastating."
Because it was the middle of March, Bellamy and her students at St. Joseph also lost the spring musical they were co-producing with Tyburn Academy, "The Lion King Jr." It was being rehearsed when the pandemic made theater and other public gatherings illegal. Only after "a giant to-do" was Bellamy able to secure compensation for all the work she logged on a show that never saw the light of the stage.
The limits on gatherings have been even more devastating to Bellamy's Hope and Harmony Performing Arts Center. Beginning with its Easter show, almost all of its 2020 programs were canceled.
The only program that was able to go on was the center's Glee Camp this summer on the grounds of the Auburn Church of the Nazarene in Sennett. But it had 76 children instead of the usual 100-plus. That's because, per state guidance, they had to be separated into cohorts of 10 or less and spaced out. And each cohort required its own staff member, so the camp's payroll went up as its tuition income went down. Between that and the cleaning procedures required to ensure the children's safety, what's usually the center's biggest revenue generator of the year just broke even, Bellamy said.
The camp's traditional staged finale also had to be replaced by a filmed production that was screened for the children and their families in the confines of their cars at the Finger Lakes Drive-In. Bellamy has considered using technology to take Hope and Harmony's other programs virtual, but she believes the lag of conferencing platforms like Zoom makes them more hindrance then help.
"I don't feel like it offers enough of a feeling of normalcy," she said. "It's more frustrating than anything."
One place Bellamy has been able to maintain that feeling of normalcy, for the most part, is her private lessons.
COVID-19 has affected just about every aspect of life, but few have been so acutely endangered as arts and culture.
Though she was inclined to suspend those along with the rest of her music teaching career during COVID-19, she began welcoming vocal and piano students back to the studio in the garage of her Aurelius home in September. Still, the space is only 15 feet, so there isn't much room for the 12 feet of social distancing required by the state when someone is singing.
"I kind of sit on the windowsill, and the kids walk in the door and stay right there," she said with a laugh.
Along with staying distanced from her students, Bellamy has to clean and cycle air between their sessions. That has limited her from the 40 she usually teaches to just nine this year.
Until September, Bellamy was filing for unemployment insurance. Now, those nine students are her only source of income. Her husband, Steve, has maintained his teaching job since March, but the loss of hers has forced their family to make drastic changes, she said. She's also begun homeschooling their 6-year-old son Tucker, and spending more time with their 1-year-old son, Noah.
Teaching her son and her students offers some creative fulfillment, Bellamy said. But not as much as before COVID-19. And for her, losing all those classes and musicals has been harder than the money.
"It's very challenging to try to shut that part of me off when that's pretty much all I've known my entire professional career," she said. "To go from that to literally nothing has been very draining."
Bellamy knows almost everyone in arts and culture is enduring the same struggle. That's why she's been reluctant to reach out for help for Hope and Harmony, aside from a Giving Tuesday drive on GoFundMe that raised a few hundred dollars. But as registration for its next Glee Camp approaches in February, and the pandemic still surging, she's worried there's no end in sight for that struggle.
"Until the restrictions can be relaxed, our industry is completely devastated," she said. "I can't see how I'm going to dig out of this."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.