 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
For first time in nearly two weeks, no COVID-19 deaths in Cayuga County
alert

For first time in nearly two weeks, no COVID-19 deaths in Cayuga County

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak-Reinfection

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

 HOGP

After 12 consecutive days with at least one COVID-19 death, Cayuga County reported no virus-related fatalities on Friday. 

It ends a devastating streak for the county. Over a nearly two-week period, there were 40 COVID-19 deaths. Most of those who died were residents at The Commons on St. Anthony, a nursing home in Auburn. 

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, Cayuga County has 64 virus-related deaths. 

The Cayuga County Health Department admitted 61 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. Another 61 cases are awaiting admission. These are individuals who tested positive for the virus and haven't been contacted to be placed into isolation. 

The number of active COVID-19 cases decreased for an eighth day in a row. There are 709 people in mandatory isolation, down from 788 on Thursday. The number of residents in mandatory quarantine also decreased from 5,886 to 5,096. 

There have been 4,227 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March 2020. 

Even though there were no deaths on Friday and active case totals continue to decline, hospitalizations remain steady. There have been 39 COVID-19 patients in Auburn Community Hospital for three consecutive days. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Onondaga County executive provides COVID-19 update

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News