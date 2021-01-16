For first time in nearly two weeks, no COVID-19 deaths in Cayuga County

After 12 consecutive days with at least one COVID-19 death, Cayuga County reported no virus-related fatalities on Friday.

It ends a devastating streak for the county. Over a nearly two-week period, there were 40 COVID-19 deaths. Most of those who died were residents at The Commons on St. Anthony, a nursing home in Auburn.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, Cayuga County has 64 virus-related deaths.

The Cayuga County Health Department admitted 61 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. Another 61 cases are awaiting admission. These are individuals who tested positive for the virus and haven't been contacted to be placed into isolation.

The number of active COVID-19 cases decreased for an eighth day in a row. There are 709 people in mandatory isolation, down from 788 on Thursday. The number of residents in mandatory quarantine also decreased from 5,886 to 5,096.

There have been 4,227 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March 2020.

Even though there were no deaths on Friday and active case totals continue to decline, hospitalizations remain steady. There have been 39 COVID-19 patients in Auburn Community Hospital for three consecutive days.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.