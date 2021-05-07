For first time since September, Cayuga County had no COVID-19 deaths in a month

Despite an increase in COVID-19 cases, there was positive news for Cayuga County in April.

It was the first month without a COVID-related death since September. The county had six consecutive months, from October through March, with at least one virus-related fatality.

It has been more than two months since the Cayuga County Health Department last reported a COVID-19 death on March 2. There have been 89 COVID-19 deaths in the county since the pandemic began last year.

The statistic is a reflection of the improving situation in Cayuga County. After cases, hospitalizations and deaths peaked in January, there was a gradual decline over the past few months. That could be due to the availability of three COVID-19 vaccines and the increasing number of residents who have been vaccinated.

According to the state Department of Health's vaccine tracker, more than one-third of the county's population — 27,985 out of 77,145 people — have been fully vaccinated. Over 42% of county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Another encouraging indicator is the number of residents age 18 or older who got at least one dose. A majority of residents in that age group (51.8%) have received one dose of a vaccine.

