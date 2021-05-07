For first time since September, Cayuga County had no COVID-19 deaths in a month

Despite an increase in COVID-19 cases, there was positive news for Cayuga County in April.
It was the first month without a COVID-related death since September. The county had six consecutive months, from October through March, with at least one virus-related fatality.
It has been more than two months since the Cayuga County Health Department last reported a COVID-19 death on March 2. There have been 89 COVID-19 deaths in the county since the pandemic began last year.
The statistic is a reflection of the improving situation in Cayuga County. After cases, hospitalizations and deaths peaked in January, there was a gradual decline over the past few months. That could be due to the availability of three COVID-19 vaccines and the increasing number of residents who have been vaccinated.
According to the state Department of Health's vaccine tracker, more than one-third of the county's population — 27,985 out of 77,145 people — have been fully vaccinated. Over 42% of county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Another encouraging indicator is the number of residents age 18 or older who got at least one dose. A majority of residents in that age group (51.8%) have received one dose of a vaccine.
New Yorkers age 16 or older are eligible for the vaccine, but only one of the three vaccines (Pfizer) has been approved for 16- and 17-year-olds. Federal regulators haven't approved any vaccines for children under age 16, but that could change next week. Pfizer could be approved for children ages 12-15.
While there are positive signs for Cayuga County, the pandemic isn't over. There were 419 new cases in April, up from 236 in March. For five of the last six months, the county has reported at least 400 new cases. There was a record 2,024 cases in December, followed by 2,010 cases in January.
The health department said Friday there were 18 new cases over the past two days and 116 active cases in mandatory isolation.
But the increase in cases hasn't been accompanied by a spike in hospitalizations. On April 15, there were six COVID-related patients at Auburn Community Hospital. By the end of the month, that number was halved.
As of Friday, there is one COVID-related patient at Auburn Community Hospital.
The most COVID-related hospitalizations in Cayuga County were 46 on Jan. 18. That total doesn't include patients who received treatment at hospitals outside of the county.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.