For now, Cayuga County COVID-19 vaccine clinics won't be open to seniors

Following a state mandate, the Cayuga County Health Department's COVID-19 clinics won't be open to older residents.
In its situational update, the health department explained that it is "restricted to serving a sub group of the 1B population for vaccine administration, which excludes individuals 65 and older at this time." The reference to 1B is one of the phases that are eligible to receive the vaccine.
The phase 1B group includes certain essential workers and first responders, such as firefighters and police officers.
The health department, which held its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Jan. 9, allowed eligible workers and older residents to sign up for appointments. The Citizen was present at one clinic where residents who were age 65 and older received their first doses of the vaccine.
But the state is directing health departments to focus on other groups within phase 1B. According to the Cayuga County Health Department, pharmacies and physicians are handling vaccinations for older residents.
There has been no explanation for the state's mandate affecting health departments.
Before its first clinic on Jan. 9, the Cayuga County Health Department received an initial shipment of 2,000 doses. That was followed by the delivery of an additional 400 doses. In one week, the health department administered all 2,400 doses.
Last week, though, the county received 200 doses. The health department didn't publicly announce any vaccination clinics. It's unknown whether they have received more doses for this week.
Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, hasn't responded to multiple interview requests.
As the county adjusts to the mandate, active COVID-19 cases declined for the 14th time in 17 days. On Jan. 7, there were 1,095 people in mandatory isolation due to a positive test result. That is a record for the county.
According to the Cayuga County Health Department, there are 330 active cases and 1,552 people in mandatory quarantine, which is also a low for this month.
The department admitted 25 new cases on Sunday, including two in local correctional facilities. There are 50 cases awaiting admission, which aren't included in the active or confirmed case tallies because they haven't been placed into mandatory isolation.
Cayuga County has 4,695 confirmed cases since the pandemic began in March 2020. There have been 4,289 people discharged from isolation over the last 10 months.
There are 27 COVID-19 patients at Auburn Community Hospital, down from 28 one day ago. The hospitalized cases don't include patients at facilities outside of the county.
One new death was reported over the weekend. A nursing home resident, a woman in her 90s who tested positive for the virus, has died. No other information was released.
Cayuga County's COVID-19 death toll is up to 76, 52 of which have been reported in January.
