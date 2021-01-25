For now, Cayuga County COVID-19 vaccine clinics won't be open to seniors

Following a state mandate, the Cayuga County Health Department's COVID-19 clinics won't be open to older residents.

In its situational update, the health department explained that it is "restricted to serving a sub group of the 1B population for vaccine administration, which excludes individuals 65 and older at this time." The reference to 1B is one of the phases that are eligible to receive the vaccine.

The phase 1B group includes certain essential workers and first responders, such as firefighters and police officers.

The health department, which held its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Jan. 9, allowed eligible workers and older residents to sign up for appointments. The Citizen was present at one clinic where residents who were age 65 and older received their first doses of the vaccine.

But the state is directing health departments to focus on other groups within phase 1B. According to the Cayuga County Health Department, pharmacies and physicians are handling vaccinations for older residents.

There has been no explanation for the state's mandate affecting health departments.