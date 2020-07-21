For one Auburn business, new alcohol rules 'couldn't be any worse'

NY requirement to serve food with alcoholic beverages, explained Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a significant mandate on Thursday: Alcoholic beverages can't be served at New York bars and restaurants unless pat…

"People come from out of town and hit up the scene," he said. "But if you have to sit down and order food at every single place, that's ridiculous. It's going to halt traffic from coming into Auburn."

There's nothing Sigona could add to Thirsty Pug's menu to make it easier to comply with the guidance, he said. Soups, salads or sandwiches would be consistent with his menu, but they're more complicated to make than fries. People are able to share food orders, the Liquor Authority says, but they must "sufficiently serve the number of people in the party."

Sigona doesn't object to the new guidance because he doesn't believe the coronavirus is a threat, he said. He just doesn't see how the guidance addresses that threat. And Thirsty Pug customers have generally been respectful of the previous guidance attached to the state's reopening plan, he added, such as wearing masks and drinking only when seated.