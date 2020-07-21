For one Auburn business, new alcohol rules 'couldn't be any worse'

New state guidance requiring the purchase of food with alcohol has placed another hurdle in front of businesses trying to recover from the economic slowdown of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But for one Auburn business, that hurdle is particularly tall.
Thirsty Pug Craft Beer, at 131 Genesee St., is both a taproom and a retail shop. Customers can have glasses of beer, wine or cider there, or they can purchase cans and bottles to take home. Additionally, owner Mike Sigona serves a small menu of food, such as chicken fingers, fries and French bread pizza.
So when Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the guidance last week, Sigona thought he knew what it means. It means his customers now have to buy food with the beer, wine or cider they enjoy in his taproom, just as they now have to at any bar, restaurant or craft beverage producer in New York. And that alone is challenging, he said.
But that's not all the guidance means. After his attorney contacted the state Liquor Authority, Sigona learned that his customers also now have to buy food with the cans and bottles they purchase to take home. What's more, because that food must be consistent with the business's menu on file with the Liquor Authority, small bags of chips or pretzels won't suffice.
No, if someone wants a six-pack from Thirsty Pug, they now have to buy fries or pizza as well.
AUBURN — When Mike Sigona opened the Thirsty Pug Craft Beer Market in June 2014, he wasn't easy to find. And he didn't have to be.
"For my business model, it couldn't be any worse," Sigona said Tuesday of the new guidance. "The majority of my business is retail beer to go, and this is going to absolutely crush me."
Indeed, Sigona's license and the state's guidance line up to put him in a position that's uniquely challenging.
Liquor stores and fellow beer retailers don't have to sell food because they don't serve alcohol on-premises. And breweries and wineries, the Liquor Authority says, can get by with "food items intended to (complement) the tasting of alcoholic beverages ... including but not limited to: cheese, fruits, vegetables, chocolates, breads, mustards and crackers."
Only alcohol retailers who serve that and food on-premises must sell a small meal with any cans or bottles under the new guidance. And that's Thirsty Pug — and few, if any, other businesses.
Sigona believes that guidance is the reason his retail business last weekend was half of what it normally is. Many of the customers who would pop in for cans and bottles will instead go somewhere they don't have to purchase food, he said. He's also worried about the effect the guidance will have on local beer tourism.
"People come from out of town and hit up the scene," he said. "But if you have to sit down and order food at every single place, that's ridiculous. It's going to halt traffic from coming into Auburn."
There's nothing Sigona could add to Thirsty Pug's menu to make it easier to comply with the guidance, he said. Soups, salads or sandwiches would be consistent with his menu, but they're more complicated to make than fries. People are able to share food orders, the Liquor Authority says, but they must "sufficiently serve the number of people in the party."
Sigona doesn't object to the new guidance because he doesn't believe the coronavirus is a threat, he said. He just doesn't see how the guidance addresses that threat. And Thirsty Pug customers have generally been respectful of the previous guidance attached to the state's reopening plan, he added, such as wearing masks and drinking only when seated.
Sigona's customers are so informed, he continued, that sometimes they have been the ones to tell him about the new guidance his business must follow. And the fact it has been announced so suddenly, and not directly to affected businesses but through the media, makes it even harder to swallow.
"It kind of feels like everybody's helpless, trying to keep up with these business-crushing mandates," he said. "Every day, I don't know what to expect."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
