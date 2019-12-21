AUBURN — An Auburn man's look of concern upon seeing local law enforcement officers at his door on Genesee Street immediately evaporated when they told him they were there to deliver a pizza.
Members of the Auburn Police Department and the Auburn chapter of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association told the man they paid for the pizza he ordered from Angelo's Pizza as a part of a Random Acts of Kindness event on Saturday. The man repeatedly tried to tip the officers, though they refused each time. He then asked if he could take a picture with them, which they happily accepted.
The event, in which local enforcement helped out random community members in Auburn, was held by NYSCOPBA and the Auburn Police Local 195. Chris Major, vice president of the police union, said the police gave out gift cards to shoppers at Walmart last year for a Random Acts of Kindness event. A Shop with a Cop event with Auburn Enlarged City School District students was also held at Walmart Saturday morning. Major said they told the businesses about their plans beforehand and they were happy to help.
Police and corrections officers traded jokes with each other and shook customers' hands at Angelo's Saturday. Joe Villano, Local 195 president, talked about why they wanted to deliver and pay for people's pizzas and do other things for the event.
"It's for the community, so they get to know who we are and we get to know who they are," he said.
Angelo's owner Matt Bartolotta said he was thrilled to help out and praised the officers for their efforts for his customers and the community. He also noted their delivery times were "pretty fast."
When Auburn Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony and corrections officers Tom Giancola and Josh Lovejoy delivered a pizza to a home on Standart Avenue, they were greeted by Christopher DeLeo, Penny DeLeo and her grandson Noah Bellamy, 11 months, who was in her arm. They thanked the officers for their time and Penny hugged each of them. Christopher said he admires law enforcement.
"It was very heart-warming and it just felt good to know that people care," he said.
Later, the officers were at Wegmans, paying for peoples groceries. Two of the recipients were Rob and Beth Westmiller, who said they were inspired by the officers' kindness to donate money to the Salvation Army.
"Acts of kindness from one way to the other," Rob said.
Two more who received police assistance were Matt Carberry and his son Alex. Matt jokingly said that when he saw the officers he thought that Alex had taken something. Matt said he was grateful for the officers paying for his groceries.
"It helps out a lot," he said.