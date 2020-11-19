Foreclosed Cayuga County properties to be auctioned online

More than 30 Cayuga County properties are up for sale over the next two weeks in an online-only foreclosure auction.
Buffalo-based Auctions International said in a Thursday news release that bidding began at noon Thursday, Nov. 19, and will close at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, in an auction that includes vacant land, residential and commercial properties, and a waterfront parcel.
“This is the 6th online only tax auction we have conducted in NY State since the pandemic started,” Auctions International Operations Manager RJ Klisiewicz said in a statement. “The results have been immensely successful and we believe it will be the same for Cayuga County.”
Klisiewicz said the platform and process offers the county the best alternative to achieve the same results of a successful live real estate auction with the bidders "having the convenience of bidding in the comfort of their homes or offices, keeping all who are involved safe.”
Cayuga County Real Property Tax Services Director Kelly Anderson said in the news release that there are additional considerations for this auction.
“Due to the timing of this year’s tax foreclosure, bidders should keep in mind that all unpaid current year school and village taxes, as well as unpaid water/sewer bills, will be the responsibility of the new owner," Anderson said. "These unpaid tax items will appear on the January 1, 2021 Town/County tax bills.”
To participate in the auction, people must complete an online bidder registration packet and create an online bidding account with Auctions International at auctionsinternational.com. Once completed, potential bidders must mail their packet and required documentation to Auctions International, Inc., 11167 Big Tree Road, East Aurora, NY 14052 by 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30.
Additional information and links to the full property information booklets, including detailed descriptions and photographs of each item can be found at the Auctions International website.
