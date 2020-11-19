Foreclosed Cayuga County properties to be auctioned online

More than 30 Cayuga County properties are up for sale over the next two weeks in an online-only foreclosure auction.

Buffalo-based Auctions International said in a Thursday news release that bidding began at noon Thursday, Nov. 19, and will close at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, in an auction that includes vacant land, residential and commercial properties, and a waterfront parcel.

“This is the 6th online only tax auction we have conducted in NY State since the pandemic started,” Auctions International Operations Manager RJ Klisiewicz said in a statement. “The results have been immensely successful and we believe it will be the same for Cayuga County.”

Klisiewicz said the platform and process offers the county the best alternative to achieve the same results of a successful live real estate auction with the bidders "having the convenience of bidding in the comfort of their homes or offices, keeping all who are involved safe.”

Cayuga County Real Property Tax Services Director Kelly Anderson said in the news release that there are additional considerations for this auction.