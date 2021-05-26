Foreigner, 98 Degrees coming to the New York State Fair

A classic rock band and a pop group have been added to the schedule of concerts at the New York State Fair.

The fair announced Wednesday that Foreigner will perform on the Chevy Park stage at 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23.

Founding member Mick Jones leads the band that scored nine Top 10 hits on the Billboard charts, including “I Want To Know What Love Is,” “Feels Like The First Time” and “Cold As Ice.” It will be the fourth appearance for Foreigner at the fair, following shows in 1994, 2006 and 2011.

“Any list of the top rock bands includes Foreigner," Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a news release. "They’ve created unforgettable songs that are staples of classic rock radio and Spotify and YouTube playlists worldwide."

And the men of R&B pop supergroup 98 Degrees will bring their hits, including “Give Me Just One Night” and more to the fair at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.

It’s the group’s second appearance, following a concert in 2001.

“98 Degrees has given us some wonderfully romantic songs and they put on a great show. This is a great, family-friendly show and we are excited to welcome them back,” Waffner said.