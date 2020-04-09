Former Assemblyman Brodsky dies waiting for coronavirus test results

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Richard Brodsky, a former Westchester County assemblyman who regularly wrote columns for the Times Union, died Wednesday morning after presumably contracting the coronavirus, family members told Gannett Albany. He was 73.

Brodsky, a Democrat, served in the state Assembly from 1983 to 2010. He was a vocal presence in progressive politics who believed deeply in the importance of state and local government.

Brodsky's wife, Paige, told Gannett Albany that the politician had begun displaying coronavirus-like symptoms, likely worsened by an underlying heart condition. He was tested Friday for the infectious disease but had not yet received results.

Brodsky's most recent column commented on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's leadership through the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the fallout of the crisis in years to come.

"Beyond the present havoc, this plague is a warning about our future," Brodsky wrote in the March 22 column. "We are likely to come through the present crisis battered but intact. But the new realities are undeniable and must be confronted. Think about them."