Former Assemblyman Brodsky dies waiting for coronavirus test results

Richard Brodsky, a former Westchester County assemblyman who regularly wrote columns for the Times Union, died Wednesday morning after presumably contracting the coronavirus, family members told Gannett Albany. He was 73.
Brodsky, a Democrat, served in the state Assembly from 1983 to 2010. He was a vocal presence in progressive politics who believed deeply in the importance of state and local government.
Brodsky's wife, Paige, told Gannett Albany that the politician had begun displaying coronavirus-like symptoms, likely worsened by an underlying heart condition. He was tested Friday for the infectious disease but had not yet received results.
Brodsky's most recent column commented on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's leadership through the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the fallout of the crisis in years to come.
"Beyond the present havoc, this plague is a warning about our future," Brodsky wrote in the March 22 column. "We are likely to come through the present crisis battered but intact. But the new realities are undeniable and must be confronted. Think about them."
Aside from his career in the state Legislature, Brodsky also ran unsuccessful campaigns for state attorney general in 2006 and 2010. He had been an attorney before he was a politician, graduating from Harvard Law School in 1971.
He recently spearheaded a successful lawsuit against the state's Public Campaign Financing Commission, a panel of legislative appointees who were tasked last year with rewriting the state's campaign finance rules. Both the Working Families and conservative parties, representing opposite political ideologies, had sued the governor and the commission last summer, arguing that the panel intended to abolish fusion voting, a practice in which a candidate can run on multiple party lines. Brodsky represented the WFP.
A state Supreme Court decided last month that the commission was unconstitutional, though its recommendations -- including an increase in the number of signatures minor parties need to qualify for the ballot -- were codified in the state budget last week.
The former assemblyman was also a fierce advocate for environmental issues and government accountability.
News of Brodsky's death stunned former colleagues and Albany journalists, who remember Brodsky as a quick-witted, smart man who was passionate about bettering government functions.
"Richard was not just a colleague -- he was a friend and a mentor to me when I was first elected to the Assembly," Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie said in a statement. "It was an honor to serve with him and watch as he fought, not just for his constituents, but for all New Yorkers."
Many who knew Brodsky voiced their grief on social media, sharing fond memories of the former assemblyman, who was known to challenge ideas and often engage in fiery debate.
"I am saddened at the passing of former Assemblyman Richard Brodsky," Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins tweeted. "Richard was a fierce advocate for his constituents, and I was proud to stand with him as a member of the Westchester delegation to the state Legislature."
Brodsky is survived by his wife and two daughters.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.