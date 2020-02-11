Former Auburn inmate convicted of assaulting corrections officer

A Syracuse man was convicted Monday of injuring a corrections officer and possessing a weapon while incarcerated last year in Auburn, the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office announced in a news release.

Tyrell Dowdell, 33, was an inmate at the Auburn Correctional Facility when, on April 11, he fled from officers who were frisking him for contraband and slammed a heavy cell gate onto an officer's arm to try to keep him out of the cell.

He fled from the corridor to his cell "presumably to flush contraband down the toilet," but was found during a subsequent search to be possession of a $20 bill and a "slashing weapon concealed on his person," according to the release.

Dowdell was convicted in a bench trial in Cayuga County Court. Judge Thomas Leone found him guilty of the felonies of second-degree assault and first-degree promoting prison contraband and the misdemeanor of second-degree promoting prison contraband.

The maximum sentence includes seven years in prison for the assault, which could be followed by 3.5 to seven years in prison for the felony prison contraband charge.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Christopher Valdina was the lead prosecutor for the six-hour bench trial.