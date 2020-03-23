Former Auburn inmate's positive coronavirus test raises safety concerns in NY prisons

In a press release announcing the positive test, the Cayuga County Health Department said it would work with Auburn Correctional Facility to identify employees who had close contact — within six feet — with the inmate. The employees who had direct contact will be placed into mandatory quarantine.

The health department didn't reveal how many employees would be placed into quarantine. DOCCS declined to answer, citing security reasons. Powers estimated that up to 30 employees at Auburn and Wende correctional facilities may have been exposed to the inmate who tested positive for COVID-19.

Powers thinks the inmate's transfer from Auburn to Wende put more employees at risk. Last week, NYSCOPBA asked DOCCS to suspend non-essential inmate transportation due to the coronavirus outbreak. DOCCS said Monday that it has stopped transfers of incarcerated individuals "except for medical, disciplinary and other exigent circumstances to ensure the continued health and safety of our staff and incarcerated population."

"There's just a lot of contact," Powers said of transporting inmates from one prison to another. "And then to have him thrown on a van and moved to another facility just exposed other individuals."