Former Auburn inmate to get 6.5 years in prison for assaulting corrections officer

Dowdell said he believed his conviction of first-degree attempted robbery would not be classified on his record as a violent felony because he pleaded guilty to it.

He recently finished a 12-year prison sentence for a 2007 conviction out of Onondaga County that satisfied a second-degree murder charge.

Leone told him pleading guilty wouldn't change the degree of the felony. "I cant address what your attorney told you in 2007," he said. The judge also stressed Dowdell wouldn't get less than five years even if his prior felony was non-violent.

District Attorney Jon Budelmann said in his remarks he didn't want to rehash evidence presented at trial but described one piece of contraband as a scalpel-like weapon. He also noted Dowdell had several run-ins with the law as a gang member in Onondaga County, including eight arrests between in the early 2000s and a drug-related probation term.

Defense attorney Thomas Turturo said his client admitted to having $20 contraband but disputed a "narrow set of allegations" pertaining to the assault and possessing the weapon. He asked Leone to be lenient with sentencing.