AUBURN — An inmate who was convicted of robbery in 2016 was sentenced Thursday in Cayuga County Court on a contraband charge.
Edwin Hernandez, 25, tried to possess a 5-inch ice-pick type weapon on Feb. 9 while he was an inmate at the Auburn Correctional Facility. He pleaded guilty Sept. 19 to first-degree attempted promotion of dangerous prison contraband, a class E felony.
In exchange for pleading guilty to the charge — which was reduced to an attempt charge — he was promised an additional 1.5 to three years in prison.
While in court on Thursday, defense counsel Rome Canzano indicated that Hernandez at one point wished to withdraw that guilty plea because he didn't have the chance to testify to the grand jury.
Cayuga County Senior Assistant District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said in response that his indictment was sealed, precluding him from testifying to the grand jury at all.
Canzano also didn't believe there was a valid motion for Hernandez to withdraw his plea.
"I don't really understand the terminology being used here," Hernandez said.
Judge Thomas Leone told Hernandez he didn't think the facts supported Hernandez withdrawing his plea. He also noted that the DA's office doesn't often lower charges and that Hernandez had a "very favorable" outcome.
Leone proceeded to sentence Hernandez to 1.5 to three years in prison, which he will serve consecutively to his current sentence for second-degree robbery committed in Queens County.
His first period of incarceration would've ended in February of 2020, according to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision inmate database.
He is currently incarcerated in the Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Washington County, according to the database.
Also in court:
• An Auburn man was sentenced to one year in Cayuga County Jail after his charge was lowered from a felony to a misdemeanor.
Joshua Bilinski, 28, of 230 State St., Apt. 3, was allowed on Thursday to withdraw his Sept. 5 guilty plea to first-degree falsifying business records, a class E felony, and plead guilty to the misdemeanor of second-degree falsifying business records.
His sentence was going to be 1.5 to three years in prison with treatment in the Willard Drug Treatment program. But his crime actually disqualified him for the treatment program, Leone said.
Grome Antonacci agreed with the plea to a misdemeanor in exchange for the one-year sentence. "He did fully acknowledge his actions and take full responsibility," she said.
Bilinski stole his sister's cellphone on July 9 to exchange it for $265 through an ecoATM at the Walmart in Auburn. The machines recycle old electronic devices for money. He was charged Aug. 6, after turning himself into the Auburn Police Department.
• A convicted sex offender was sentenced to at least two years in prison for failing to report a change of address to the Division of Criminal Justice Services within 10 days.
Ryan Schenck, 22, moved from his address at 7 Abrio Drive in Moravia to an out-of-county residence, he told the court during an earlier proceeding. Schenck was serving a sentence of 10 years on probation in Onondaga County.
He pleaded guilty Nov. 7 to the class E felony of failing to report a change of address and violating probation.
He was sentenced to two years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision for the violation of probation. He will serve a concurrent sentence of one to three years for not reporting his address change.
• A 26-year-old from Auburn admitted to selling hydrocodone last year.
In exchange for pleading guilty to fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, Danieal Farrar, of 103 Vananden St., was promised a conditional sentence of four years in prison and two years of post-release supervision. His plea bargain included treatment with the Willard Drug Treatment program.
As a second-felony offender, the maximum sentence for Farrar's charge is eight years in prison.
Farrar sold hydrocodone, which can be used to make narcotics, on Feb. 5, 2018 on Genesee St. in Auburn. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 23, and Leone continued his remand to jail incarceration.