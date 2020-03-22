Former Auburn prison inmate tests positive for coronavirus; employees will be quarantined

An inmate who was housed at Auburn Correctional Facility until March 17 has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Cayuga County Health Department.

The health department learned of the confirmed case of COVID-19 on Sunday. The inmate was transferred from Auburn Correctional Facility to another site on Tuesday.

The department is in contact with Auburn Correctional Facility to notify staff at the prison who were in contact with the inmate. Any staff members who had close contact with the inmate will be placed into mandatory quarantine and monitored by the department.

Members of the employees' households are asked to perform social distancing to avoid exposure.

The announcement followed the department's latest update on the number of confirmed cases in Cayuga County. Two more people — a woman in her 20s and a woman in her 30s — tested positive for COVID-19.

The county has three confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The first, a man in his 30s, was announced last week.