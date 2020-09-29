Former Auburn vape shop heavily damaged by fire; residents displaced

A Monday afternoon fire heavily damaged an Auburn building that houses multiple residential units and, until recently, a vape shop.
The Auburn Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire at 131 Osborne St. just before 2 p.m. The building is located where Osborne Street meets Elizabeth Street. The structure was fully involved when firefighters first arrived at the scene.
A second-alarm was called out for more assistance shortly after their arrival. Occupants self-evacuated and firefighters searched the rear of the structure and upstairs apartments to make sure everyone was out.
It took a little under an hour for firefighters to extinguish the blaze. According to Auburn Fire Department Assistant Chief Bill DiFabio one resident was transported to Auburn Community Hospital for possible smoke inhalation. No firefighters were injured.
The front of the building, which faces the V-shaped intersection, was most recently the location of Hard Tail Vapors, which closed at the end of 2019. Other stores have operated in the space over the years, including a convenience shop that operated from 2013 to 2016.
The building has been condemned, according to DiFabio. The Red Cross was called in to assist four displaced families. In a press release, the Red Cross said it was providing immediate emergency assistance for eight adults and one child.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, the department said.
