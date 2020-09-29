Former Auburn vape shop heavily damaged by fire; residents displaced

A Monday afternoon fire heavily damaged an Auburn building that houses multiple residential units and, until recently, a vape shop.

The Auburn Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire at 131 Osborne St. just before 2 p.m. The building is located where Osborne Street meets Elizabeth Street. The structure was fully involved when firefighters first arrived at the scene.

A second-alarm was called out for more assistance shortly after their arrival. Occupants self-evacuated and firefighters searched the rear of the structure and upstairs apartments to make sure everyone was out.

It took a little under an hour for firefighters to extinguish the blaze. According to Auburn Fire Department Assistant Chief Bill DiFabio one resident was transported to Auburn Community Hospital for possible smoke inhalation. No firefighters were injured.