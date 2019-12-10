The Skaneateles Central School District has selected an interim superintendent following the upcoming exit of current leader Lynda Quick.
Quick, whose resignation was announced in November, is leaving Jan. 19, 2020, to be a deputy superintendent in the Rochester City School District. She was appointed as the Skaneateles superintendent in summer 2018 and had formerly been the superintendent and chief operating officer of the Cattaraugus-Allegany-Erie-Wyoming BOCES in Cattaraugus County.
Dr. Jeffrey Bryant was approved for the interim role by the Skaneateles board of education at a emergency meeting Tuesday, according to a district news release. Bryant will officially begin Jan. 21, after Quick leaves, making $900 for each full day of work, the news release said.
Bryant was the Camden Central School District superintendent from 2009 to 2014 and was a high school principal for 14 years. He has previously served as the interim leader for multiple school districts.
You have free articles remaining.
The Skaneateles board anticipates that "Jeff will spend 2–3 days with Ms. Quick during the week of January 13, 2020, to ensure a smooth transition," according to a letter to the community posted to the district's website.
"At a time when quality interim superintendents are difficult to find, we are quite fortunate to have the opportunity to welcome a professional like Dr. Jeffrey Bryant to our community," the letter said.
Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES district superintendent Brian Hartwell has been working with the board to develop a "framework that will attract the best candidates to apply," the letter said. Hartwell will also help the board, the letter said, in "accepting and vetting initial applications through January 3, 2020. Subsequently, the Board of Education will further review prospective candidates, and will offer a confidential interview to those screened into the process, while including administrator, staff and community member input."
The district posted the application for the position on its website, asking interested parties to send a current resume, letter of interest and completed application to Hartwell.