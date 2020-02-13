Former Cayuga County inmate admits punching corrections officer

Though Moss only pleaded to a charge of attempted assault, Leone asked during Moss's admission whether he did punch the officer.

"Yes, your honor," Moss said.

When questioned by the prosecution and Leone about whether he did it with the intent to cause injury, Moss said he "blacked out" and was dealing with mental issues at the time — but did know the officer would be injured as a result of being punched in the nose.

Cayuga County Chief Assistant District Attorney Christopher Valdina said, as long as no mental defense was officially being raised, he was satisfied with the admission.

Prior to his 2016 conviction, Moss previously served five years in prison for 2010 convictions of second-degree burglary and second-degree attempted burglary in Onondaga County.

Moss is currently incarcerated in Upstate Correctional Facility in Franklin County, according to the inmate database. He is scheduled to be sentenced for the assault at Cayuga Correctional Facility on April 30.

Also in court:

• Another inmate formerly housed in Cayuga County admitted that he attempted to possess contraband last year.