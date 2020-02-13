Former Cayuga County inmate admits punching corrections officer

AUBURN — On Thursday, an inmate admitted to assaulting a corrections officer in Cayuga Correctional Facility last June.
Anthony Moss, 28, caused injury to an officer on the evening of June 10 by punching him in the nose. Moss was serving a five-year prison term ending in 2021 at the latest for a second-degree assault conviction in Onondaga County.
He was up for a parole hearing in February, according to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision inmate database.
"He was messing with me and out of frustration, I made a bad move," Moss said.
The indictment originally charged him with two counts of second-degree assault, but one of the charges was amended on Thursday in order to offer him a plea bargain.
Moss pleaded guilty to an attempted second-degree assault, a class E felony. In exchange, he was promised two to four additional years in prison after his current sentence is finished.
Judge Thomas Leone said in court that Moss faced a maximum of 12 years to life in prison.
Though Moss only pleaded to a charge of attempted assault, Leone asked during Moss's admission whether he did punch the officer.
"Yes, your honor," Moss said.
When questioned by the prosecution and Leone about whether he did it with the intent to cause injury, Moss said he "blacked out" and was dealing with mental issues at the time — but did know the officer would be injured as a result of being punched in the nose.
Cayuga County Chief Assistant District Attorney Christopher Valdina said, as long as no mental defense was officially being raised, he was satisfied with the admission.
Prior to his 2016 conviction, Moss previously served five years in prison for 2010 convictions of second-degree burglary and second-degree attempted burglary in Onondaga County.
Moss is currently incarcerated in Upstate Correctional Facility in Franklin County, according to the inmate database. He is scheduled to be sentenced for the assault at Cayuga Correctional Facility on April 30.
Also in court:
• Another inmate formerly housed in Cayuga County admitted that he attempted to possess contraband last year.
Sayfuddin Plair, 28, attempted to possess a seven-inch ice-pick type weapon on May 21 while incarcerated at the Auburn Correctional Facility. He pleaded guilty Thursday to the class D felony of attempted promoting prison contraband.
His plea bargain promises him the minimum of 1.5 to three years consecutive to the sentence he's currently serving.
He was first incarcerated on a 10-year prison sentence in 2012 following a conviction for first-degree manslaughter in Richmond County. In 2015, Plair was sentenced to 1.5 to three additional years in prison for first-degree attempted promoting prison contraband.
His sentencing is scheduled for April 30, and he is currently housed in Green Haven Correctional Facility in Stormville.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.