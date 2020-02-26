Former food pantry building partially collapses in Auburn

An Auburn building that until recently was used as a food pantry partially collapsed Wednesday.

Firefighters were called out at about 2:20 p.m. after part of a brick wall fell apart at 151 Wall St. The building was vacant at the time, and three sides of the building and the roof remained intact.

First Love Ministries operated a food pantry at the site until December, when it closed the pantry as well as its nearby church and soup kitchen. The building was previously an auto parts store.

Auburn firefighters remained on the scene following the collapse, and police closed a portion of Wall Street to traffic. The city code enforcement office had been called to the scene, and utility companies were contacted to cut gas and electric service to the building.

The police department has posted messages on social media asking people to avoid the area "while the incident is being investigated and the building is stabilized."

