Former president, Cayuga County native Millard Fillmore gets bobblehead

Millard Fillmore, the former Cayuga County native and 13th president of the United States, is being recognized in the form of a bobblehead figure.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced a limited-edition bobblehead of Fillmore. The release said it is the first bobblehead of the president and includes a bow tie, black suit and his name on the base of the bobblehead.

The Fillmore bobblehead, which is for sale through the hall of fame's online store, is one of 18 bobbleheads in its "Neglected Presidents" collection that the hall recently released, the news release said. A Fillmore bobblehead costs $30, in addition to a flat-rate $8 shipping fee per order.

"Born in a log cabin in the Finger Lakes region of New York, Fillmore rose from poverty through diligent study and became a successful attorney. He became prominent in the Buffalo area as an attorney and politician and was elected to the New York Assembly in 1828 and the U.S. House of Representatives in 1832. He was the Comptroller of New York when he was elected Vice President of the United States," the news release said.