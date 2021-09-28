Former undersheriff, state trooper with Cayuga County ties honored at NY police memorial

More than 100 fallen police officers, including two with Cayuga County ties, were honored in Albany on Tuesday.

Auburn native Jeffrey Cicora, a retired New York state trooper, and former Cayuga County Undersheriff Stephen McLoud are among the names that have been added to the state Police Officers Memorial, which recognizes law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty.

Cicora and McLoud died within a few weeks of each other in August 2019. Both men had illnesses stemming from their work at the World Trade Center site in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

Cicora, a state police sergeant, was born and raised in Auburn. At the time of his death, he was a Baldwinsville resident.

McLoud was a 23-year veteran of the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office. He held various positions with the agency. From 2003 until his retirement in 2006, he served as undersheriff, the number two leadership post in the sheriff's office.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to his law enforcement career, McLoud was a member of the Weedsport Fire Department.