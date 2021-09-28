Former undersheriff, state trooper with Cayuga County ties honored at NY police memorial

More than 100 fallen police officers, including two with Cayuga County ties, were honored in Albany on Tuesday.
Auburn native Jeffrey Cicora, a retired New York state trooper, and former Cayuga County Undersheriff Stephen McLoud are among the names that have been added to the state Police Officers Memorial, which recognizes law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty.
Cicora and McLoud died within a few weeks of each other in August 2019. Both men had illnesses stemming from their work at the World Trade Center site in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.
Cicora, a state police sergeant, was born and raised in Auburn. At the time of his death, he was a Baldwinsville resident.
McLoud was a 23-year veteran of the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office. He held various positions with the agency. From 2003 until his retirement in 2006, he served as undersheriff, the number two leadership post in the sheriff's office.
In addition to his law enforcement career, McLoud was a member of the Weedsport Fire Department.
Most of the police officers — 83 of 101 — honored at the annual remembrance ceremony on Tuesday died of 9/11-related illnesses. According to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office, there are 300 officers who died of 9/11-related illnesses whose names have been added to the memorial.
The ceremony also paid tribute to 10 New York City police officers who died in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020 — there wasn't a ceremony last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eight of the NYPD officers died after contracting COVID-19. Two officers were shot and killed.
Eight officers from various agencies, including NYPD, the Port Authority Police Department, the state attorney general's office, CSX Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, died while on duty prior to 2019 and were recognized during Tuesday's ceremony.
Hochul, who spoke at the ceremony, summarized the annual event as a modest way to show respect to the police officers lost and to those who continue to serve.
She also lauded the parents of the fallen officers, noting that "something very special went on in your household when you were raising your child."
"Something instilled in them this sense beyond themselves — that they had an obligation and a duty to serve their community in a powerful way," Hochul said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.