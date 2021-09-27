Former Wells College president Frances Tarlton “Sissy” Farenthold dies

Former Wells College president Frances Tarlton “Sissy” Farenthold died Sunday in Houston six days short of her 95th birthday, according to the college.

Farenthold served as Wells College's 13th president from 1976 to 1980 and was the first woman to be president of the Aurora college.

Farenthold is survived by three children, including George Farenthold II, whose wife Lisa Marsh Ryerson also served as Wells College president. A private burial is planned this week; a public, in-person memorial service is being planned at the University of Texas law school at a later date, depending on public health conditions.

"On behalf of the Board of Trustees and the entire community, I send my deepest sympathies to George and Lisa and their family as we remember a woman who was a trailblazer, an innovator, and an inspiration to women around the world," said Wells College President Jonathan Gibralter in a statement released Monday.