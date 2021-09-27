Former Wells College president Frances Tarlton “Sissy” Farenthold dies

Former Wells College president Frances Tarlton “Sissy” Farenthold died Sunday in Houston six days short of her 95th birthday, according to the college.
Farenthold served as Wells College's 13th president from 1976 to 1980 and was the first woman to be president of the Aurora college.
Farenthold is survived by three children, including George Farenthold II, whose wife Lisa Marsh Ryerson also served as Wells College president. A private burial is planned this week; a public, in-person memorial service is being planned at the University of Texas law school at a later date, depending on public health conditions.
"On behalf of the Board of Trustees and the entire community, I send my deepest sympathies to George and Lisa and their family as we remember a woman who was a trailblazer, an innovator, and an inspiration to women around the world," said Wells College President Jonathan Gibralter in a statement released Monday.
Farenthold won a seat in the Texas House of Representatives in 1968 — and became the only woman serving alongside 149 men in the Legislature. Later, after two unsuccessful runs for Texas governor, she would head the National Women’s Political Caucus from 1973 to 1975. In 1976 she was recruited to move to upstate New York to become the first woman president of Wells, which was still a women’s college.
During her time as president she co-founded the bipartisan Public Leadership Education Network (PLEN) in 1978 to encourage college-aged women to pursue a life of public service and leadership. More than four decades later, PLEN brings several hundred college students to Washington, D.C. each year to experience firsthand how public policy is shaped and implemented at the national level. In addition, the Frances Tarlton Farenthold Wing of the Schwartz Athletic Center was built during her tenure and still bears her name.
After returning to Houston in 1980 Farenthold would continue to serve as an advocate for a variety of progressive causes, including human rights, the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa and the environment.