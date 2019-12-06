Following a recent social media post, the superintendent of Fort Hill Cemetery in Auburn explained the dilapidated appearance of some of the headstones there.
The post, made Nov. 19 to community Facebook page "You Know You're From Auburn, N.Y. If ..." by Beth MaDill, included several pictures of headstones that have fallen from their foundations at the cemetery. Calling the sight "saddening," MaDill asked, "Wouldn’t the cemetery attempt to put them back together?" The post has received more than 220 likes and 120 comments.
Speaking to The Citizen Friday, Fort Hill Superintendent Jerry DelFavero said that repairing headstones is not the responsibility of the cemetery. Citing section eight of Fort Hill's rules and regulations, he said all headstones are the property of their purchasers. Therefore, any damage caused by weather, vandalism or deterioration is up to their families to fix.
The cemetery only intervenes if a headstone becomes a danger, DelFavero said. If an 8-foot monument looks ready to tip over, staff will remove it from the foundation and set it nearby. But the cemetery is not responsible for resetting the monument atop the foundation, the superintendent continued. Those rules and regulations protect the cemetery from liability.
"Any time we touch people's property, we're looking at trouble on our end," said DelFavero, who has been superintendent at Fort Hill for nine years.
But any time a dilapidated headstone is spotted by DelFavero or his staff, they make an effort to contact the family. The cemetery usually suggests hiring a monument company. This summer, DelFavero recalled, one family plot with an 18-foot marble monument and 10-foot stones was renovated with new foundations by such a company, all paid for by the family.
Vandalism can be a special case, DelFavero said. When 32 headstones were knocked down several years ago, the cemetery did reset them. The state Division of Cemeteries also maintains an insurance fund to repair vandalism damage. And in newer sections of Fort Hill, the superintendent said "we'll do the best we can" to reset fallen stones, especially if they're in the way of vehicles.
But sometimes families are hard to reach, DelFavero said, particularly for older gravesites. So some headstones will remain fallen. Still, the superintendent said, the current number of dilapidated stones at Fort Hill isn't out of the ordinary. Having opened in 1851, the historic cemetery and final resting place of Harriet Tubman has reached a stage where some wear-and-tear is normal.
DelFavero also noted that there are 24,000 people buried at Fort Hill, and at least 20,000 headstones. The number of those stones in a state of disrepair is relatively small, he said.
Maintaining the 80-acre property is more than enough work for the superintendent and his crew — five most of the year, just him and a part-timer for the winter. Two of those five employees do nothing but trim around headstones with Weed Eaters, DelFavero said. And contrary to popular belief, the cemetery still buries new graves — about 60 to 70 a year.