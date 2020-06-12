Founder of Auburn recovery support group charged with felony trespassing

Campagnola said he went through his organization's standard practices for a welfare check, including calling APD ahead of time, but officers mistakenly went to 12 South St. instead of the apartment. However, Anthony said there were no other records of Campagnola calling APD prior to the call he placed about the occupants of Robertson's apartment.

Campagnola also disputed the timeline of his relationship with Robertson as she explained it in her statement.

Robertson, a 38-year-old Tompkins County native, said she started dating Campagnola around September 2018. At that time she was living in GRACE House, a halfway house in Auburn for adults with substance abuse dependence. Robertson was then in prison between December 2018 and December 2019 for a fourth-degree grand larceny conviction. She said she and Campagnola resumed their relationship in January 2020.

It is against the rules of Nick's Ride 4 Friends for its employees to have romantic relationships with those who come to the organization for help with addiction. According to Campagnola, it would've been prohibited to have a relationship with Robertson while she was living in GRACE House, as she claimed they did.