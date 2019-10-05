Douglas Lee Clark, who founded the popular Doug's Fish Fry restaurant in Skaneateles, died late last month at the age of 76.
Clark died Sept. 27 at Upstate University Hospital, according to an obituary posted at the website of Butler-Badman Funeral Home Inc. in the town of Onondaga, which handled arrangements.
Clark founded the fish fry, which is a staple of the Skaneateles community, in 1982. The obituary said he worked at the business for 20 years before he retired. The company would later open a location in Cortland, along with a popular mobile service that many central New York nonprofit organizations partnered with for fundraising events.
"After retiring he loved to sit in front of the Fry to chat with passersby. He loved the public and you can honor Doug by keep going to Doug’s Fish Fry and tell the crew you miss him," the obituary said.
You have free articles remaining.
The obituary said Clark was a lover of nature and volunteered at Upstate University Hospital at Community, formerly know as Community General, on Onondaga Hill.
Clark was born to parents Walter and Audrey Clark in 1943 in Hackensack, New Jersey. He and his wife Clara got married in 1963 and had two children, Audrey and Ray, the obituary said.
In addition to his wife and children, Clark was survived by two brothers; two grandchildren; two great grandchildren, six cousins and "many folks who admired him for being the good man he was," the obituary said.
Services were private, the obituary said, adding that "Doug is now on the hillside of Valley Cemetery over-looking the valley he loved as a child."