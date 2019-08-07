A Falcon Park concert featuring the Edgar Winter Band will highlight the city of Auburn's 2019 Founder's Day celebration, which will otherwise deliver many of the same attractions visitors have come to expect from the downtown street festival.
The weekend will begin from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, with a Music on the Mall concert by the Ener-G R&B Show Band in the band shell on State Street. The open container law will be waived for the area during the show. After the high-energy Syracuse R&B band performs, the Ron Spencer Band will take the stage of nearby Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., which will also be the rain location for the Music on the Mall concert. The Ron Spencer Band will perform from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Founder's Day itself will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, with the 47th annual Finger Lakes Region Antique Automobile Association's Antique Car Show, bringing hundreds of classic and antique cars to Genesee Street and Route 34. The featured car will be George and Jean Kerstetter's green 1953 Packard Caribbean convertible. Registration for the show lasts from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of Memorial City Hall, 24 South St. Registration is $15.
Also beginning at 10 a.m. will be Unity House of Cayuga County's sixth annual Art Flaire, featuring more than 20 regional artisans, crafters and vendors, as well as novelty food items, a silent auction, bake sale and more. The show will continue through 4 p.m. in Exchange Street Plaza. For more information, visit unityhouse.com/artflaire.html.
At noon, Downtown Auburn Business Improvement District Executive Director Stephanie DeVito will sing the national anthem at noon at the car show tent stage on Genesee Street, west of the intersection with Route 34. And as visitors check out the vintage vehicles in the show, Jane Stebbins of Goodtime Charlie's Mobile Entertainment will play classic hits of the era.
Judging for the car show will also begin at noon, and winners will be announced at 3 p.m., when the show ends. Awards will include Best of Show, Oldest Car, Mayor's Choice, a memorial trophy for Doug Parker presented by Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler, Chief's Choice presented by Auburn Fire Chief Joseph Morabito, and an award presented by Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck. Also, a 50/50 drawing supporting community programs will take place at 1 p.m. For more information on the car show, call (315) 253-4357.
Also at noon, music will begin on the city's Showmobile stage, which will be facing east on Genesee Street, east of the intersection of Dill and William streets. There, Dan Novak & The Party Nuts will perform from noon to 1:30 p.m., followed by Cruise Control from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, down State Street, at the band shell, the annual auBURN Bike Fest & Ride will begin with registration at 9:30 a.m., and Moondog's will serve a breakfast sandwich special from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bikes will line up on Dill Street and park on State Street after the ride. Fire & Iron Motorcycle Club No. 222 will be raising funds from the ride's registration fees for the Burn Foundation of CNY. After the ride, J.D. Blues Band will perform in the band shell from 5 to 9 p.m., and the open container law waiver will be in effect in the area until 9 p.m., when the Funky Blu Roots take the stage of Moondog's until midnight. For more information about the bike fest and ride, call (315) 406-1408.
As the downtown entertainment winds down, Founder's Day will continue at 7 p.m. on the new turf at Falcon Park, 130 N. Division St., with the Edgar Winter Band. Before the "Frankenstein" and "Free Ride" legend takes the stage, however, the show will be opened by the Lightkeepers, winners of the 2016 Syracuse Area Music Award for Best New Artist.
Tickets to the Edgar Winter show are $35. General admission field access and stadium seating will be available, and parking in the adjacent lot will be free.
For more information about Founder's Day 2019, visit auburnny.gov or auburndowntown.org.