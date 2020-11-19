Four active COVID-19 cases at NY state prisons in Cayuga County

The two state prisons in Cayuga County have four active COVID-19 cases, including one incarcerated individual who initially tested positive in October and met the standards for recovery before experiencing symptoms of the virus.

Three inmates at Cayuga Correctional Facility, a medium-security prison in Moravia, have been diagnosed with COVID-19. One of the individuals was among the 44 positive cases at the prison in October.

Earlier this week, the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision listed 44 recoveries at the prison. But on Thursday, the number of recoveries was down to 43 and there were 46 positive cases.

According to DOCCS, the incarcerated individual who had tested positive for the virus in October "met the criteria for, and was listed as recovered." But now he is experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19, which led to his removal from the list of recoveries.

The other two cases at Cayuga Correctional Facility are asymptomatic, the department said. There are three pending tests at the prison. So far, 645 inmates have tested negative for the virus.

