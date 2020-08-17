Four active COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County after more positive tests, discharges

Cayuga County has four active COVID-19 cases after two more people tested positive, but three others were released from mandatory isolation.
The new cases include a woman in her 40s and a woman in her 60s, both of whom live outside of Auburn. Contact tracing is complete for both cases, according to the Cayuga County Health Department.
Since mid-March, the county has reported 163 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 22 new cases in August. Most of those cases have already been released from mandatory isolation, which is required for individuals who test positive for the virus. Overall, 156 people have been discharged from mandatory isolation since the COVID-19 outbreak began five months ago.
As of Monday, 23 people are in mandatory quarantine because of exposure to a positive case.
Most of Cayuga County's cases have been outside its largest municipality, Auburn. With the two new cases announced Monday, 123 of the county's 161 cases are town residents. Thirty-nine cases have been reported in the city and one out-of-state resident tested positive in March.
The health department released updated town-level data on Friday that showed most of the new cases in August were in two towns: Genoa (8) and Fleming (4).
The gender breakdown remains close, with 83 men and 80 women testing positive for COVID-19 over the past five months. By age group, there have been 42 cases in their 20s, 33 in their 30s, 23 in their 50s, 19 under age 20, 18 in their 40s, 17 in their 60s, seven in their 70s, three in their 80s and one 100-year-old resident.
There were 374 Cayuga County residents tested on Sunday, according to the state's COVID-19 tracker. The number of total county residents tested since mid-March is up to 23,869, nearly one-third of the county's population.
