Four active COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County after more positive tests, discharges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cayuga County has four active COVID-19 cases after two more people tested positive, but three others were released from mandatory isolation.

The new cases include a woman in her 40s and a woman in her 60s, both of whom live outside of Auburn. Contact tracing is complete for both cases, according to the Cayuga County Health Department.

Since mid-March, the county has reported 163 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 22 new cases in August. Most of those cases have already been released from mandatory isolation, which is required for individuals who test positive for the virus. Overall, 156 people have been discharged from mandatory isolation since the COVID-19 outbreak began five months ago.

As of Monday, 23 people are in mandatory quarantine because of exposure to a positive case.

Most of Cayuga County's cases have been outside its largest municipality, Auburn. With the two new cases announced Monday, 123 of the county's 161 cases are town residents. Thirty-nine cases have been reported in the city and one out-of-state resident tested positive in March.