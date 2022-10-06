 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NEW YORK STATE

Four Cayuga County-area libraries awarded $1.1M in state grants

Seymour Library

Seymour Library in Auburn.

 Provided

Four Cayuga County-area libraries will receive more than $1.1 million in state funds to support capital projects in state Sen. John Mannion's district. 

The largest of the grants ($613,095) is for Seymour Library in Auburn. The library will use the funding for renovations, according to a project description. 

The Skaneateles Library received two grants totaling $387,308. Most of the funding ($313,350) will be used to buy property where a new library will be built. A new building is needed "due to space and accessibility constraints" at the current library. 

Jordan Bramley Library was awarded $94,943 for various improvements, including spray foam insulation, energy-efficient windows, new air conditioning, door and roof upgrades, and replacing the sidewalk. 

Weedsport Free Library rounds out the Cayuga County-area libraries receiving state funding. The library will get $33,812 to replace its heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and add insulation to the building's attic. 

Seven Onondaga County libraries will also receive state grants — part of $1.7 million awarded to libraries in the existing 50th state Senate District. 

"Modern libraries are a marvel — they are catchalls where we learn, play, and gather with our neighbors," Mannion said. "If you haven't visited your public library in a while — I encourage you to take advantage of this valuable community resource." 

The library funding was included in the 2021-22 state budget. Additional funding for library capital projects is in the 2022-23 state budget. Those funds will be distributed next year. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

