Four Cayuga County nursing home residents die after testing positive for COVID-19

Even as active COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate decreases in Cayuga County, the worst of the pandemic continues to affect local residents.
The Cayuga County Health Department said four nursing home residents died on Tuesday. two of the residents, a man in his 90s and a man in his 70s, had tested positive for the virus and were hospitalized at the time of their deaths. Two other nursing home residents, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 70s, died after testing positive for COVID-19.
No other information was released by the health department. The nursing home wasn't identified, but there have been 48 COVID-19 deaths at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn. There is an outbreak at Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, but no deaths have been reported.
Cayuga County has 80 COVID-related deaths during the pandemic, including 56 in January. The previous record for virus-related fatalities in a month was 14 in December.
The health department reported 325 active cases and 1,512 people in mandatory quarantine, both of which are at the lowest levels since early December. After the county had 1,095 active cases on Jan. 7, the number of residents in mandatory isolation, which is required for positive cases, has decreased over the last few weeks.
During that time, the county's positivity rate has dropped, too. On Jan. 5, the 7-day rolling average positivity rate was 12.5%. Three weeks later, it's down to 5.9%.
Cayuga County admitted 34 new cases on Tuesday, including one case at a local correctional facility. There have been outbreaks at both state prisons in the county, Auburn and Cayuga correctional facilities.
Since March 2020, the county has 4,772 confirmed COVID-19 cases. More than 90% of the cases (4,367) have been discharged from mandatory isolation. To exit isolation, an individual must be fever- and symptom-free.
Hospitalizations inched up on Tuesday. There were 23 COVID-19 patients in Auburn Community Hospital on Monday. The number increased to 26 on Tuesday. The count doesn't include patients at hospitals outside of the county.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.