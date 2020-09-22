Four Cayuga County stores fined for violating COVID-19 rules

Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, explained in a past interview that a consent order is usually issued when a business has committed a second offense. For the first offense, the department warns the business and educates them about the COVID-19 regulations.

If there is a repeat offense after a consent order has been issued, then the business may face a hearing and the likelihood of a larger fine.

So far, there haven't been any repeat offenders. But Eileen O'Connor, the county's director of environmental health, hinted there may be a pair of repeat offenses to examine. She said there could be a hearing for at least one business that has committed another violation.

During the board of health's meeting, there was an extended discussion about Wegmans in Auburn. It was revealed that a consent order was sent to Wegmans for violating the COVID-19 rules. O'Connor said Wegmans paid the $50 fine, but did not sign the consent order.

An attorney for Wegmans sent a letter more than a week ago in response to the health department's consent order. O'Connor, who summarized the letter's contents, said Wegmans "felt that they were not responsible for their customers."