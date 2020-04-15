Four more COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Four new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Cayuga County.

Two women in their early 30s, a woman in her early 40s and a man in his early 50s tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Cayuga County Health Department's situational update posted Wednesday.

All of the people with new cases live outside of Auburn. The town or towns they live in weren't revealed. On Saturday, the health department released town-level data showing where the confirmed cases were located. But the department said this week that it wouldn't be regularly updating that map in order to protect the privacy of people with newly announced cases.

As of Wednesday, there have 37 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county — five live in Auburn and 31 reside outside of the city. One person, who isn't a resident of the county or state, tested positive in March.

The four new cases are among 20 people in mandatory isolation. Isolation is ordered if you test positive for the coronavirus. There are 43 people in mandatory quarantine, which is for those who had direct contact with a positive case.

Contact tracing has been completed for three of the four new confirmed cases, the health department said. No details were provided about the result of the contact tracing investigations.