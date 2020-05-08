Four new COVID-19 cases, including Auburn Lowe's worker, confirmed in Cayuga County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Cayuga County Health Department has received four new positive coronavirus test results, and for the first time during the pandemic, it is notifying the public about the potential for recent exposure at a local store.

The new cases announced Friday are a woman in her 50s who lives in the city, a woman in her 50s who lives outside the city, a man in his 50s who lives outside the city and a man in his 20s who lives outside the city.

The health department said one of the new cases is an employee at the Lowe's home improvement store at 299 Grant Ave. in Auburn. The department said it is working with the company to notify the store's employees, and it is asking the public to monitor themselves for symptoms of the coronavirus if they shopped at the store from 11:45 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. Sunday, May 3.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and/or difficulty breathing for 14 days after a potential exposure.

"If symptoms do develop, stay home and call your doctor for further guidance about testing," the health department said. "If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions, or are immunocompromised, call your doctor early even if your illness is mild. In an emergency call 911.