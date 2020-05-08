Four new COVID-19 cases, including Auburn Lowe's worker, confirmed in Cayuga County

The Cayuga County Health Department has received four new positive coronavirus test results, and for the first time during the pandemic, it is notifying the public about the potential for recent exposure at a local store.
The new cases announced Friday are a woman in her 50s who lives in the city, a woman in her 50s who lives outside the city, a man in his 50s who lives outside the city and a man in his 20s who lives outside the city.
The health department said one of the new cases is an employee at the Lowe's home improvement store at 299 Grant Ave. in Auburn. The department said it is working with the company to notify the store's employees, and it is asking the public to monitor themselves for symptoms of the coronavirus if they shopped at the store from 11:45 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. Sunday, May 3.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and/or difficulty breathing for 14 days after a potential exposure.
"If symptoms do develop, stay home and call your doctor for further guidance about testing," the health department said. "If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions, or are immunocompromised, call your doctor early even if your illness is mild. In an emergency call 911.
People without a health care provider can contact the Cayuga County Health Department at (315) 253-1560 if they become symptomatic.
"We remind the public that it is still important to practice social distancing, staying more than six feet apart from others, limiting the number of trips out to stores, and more importantly only sending one member from your household out to do the shopping," the health department said. "When out in public wear a cloth face covering and continue to wash your hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, disinfect surfaces and stay informed."
Contact tracing on the four newly confirmed cases was ongoing as of Friday afternoon. Cayuga County currently has 17 residents in mandatory quarantine, required for people who have had contact with a person who tested positive. There are currently six people in mandatory isolation because they've recently tested positive and are still recovering.
None of the active cases are in the hospital. For the year to date, the county has received 58 positive COVID-19 test results. One county resident has died.
As of Friday, the health department has received 1,179 coronavirus test results on Cayuga County residents from tests conducted by physicians, health care facilities and licensed clinical laboratories. Another 46 test results are pending.
The area's most populated county, Onondaga, reported 52 newly confirmed cases on Friday, as well as three more deaths. Onondaga has had 44 COVID-19 deaths.
Onondaga County has been ramping up testing efforts in recent weeks to try to proactively find active cases. It said 38.5% of Friday's new tests were from residents of senior housing facilities.
Among other counties that surround Cayuga, Oswego County reported two news cases Friday to bring its year-to-date total to 72. Wayne (79 cases), Seneca (36) and Cortland (33) reported no new cases Friday. Tompkins County results were not updated as of 5:25 p.m. Friday.
