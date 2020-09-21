Four new COVID-19 cases, including two teens, in Cayuga County

Cayuga County confirmed four new COVID-19 cases over the past three days, including two teens living in Auburn.
The teenagers, both of whom are female, are not enrolled in a K-12 educational setting, according to the Cayuga County Health Department. Contact tracing is complete for both cases.
There have been three recent cases involving teenagers. In addition to the two announced Monday, a teenage male tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The health department said the teen isn't attending in-school classes.
The other two new cases are older residents who tested positive on Sunday. One is a woman in her 60s, while the other is a man in his 70s. Both live outside of Auburn. Contact tracing is complete for both cases.
There is one Cayuga County resident who contracted COVID-19 and has been hospitalized.
With the four new cases, Cayuga County is up to 193 confirmed COVID-19 cases since mid-March. So far, there have been 179 people discharged from mandatory isolation, which is required for positive cases.
Eleven active cases are in mandatory isolation. Another 55 people are in mandatory quarantine due to possible exposure to the virus. On Monday, Sept. 14, there were 26 people in quarantine.
Most of Cayuga County's 193 cases are outside of Auburn. There have been 144 town residents that have tested positive for COVID-19. In the city, 48 residents have contracted the virus. One out-of-state resident is included in the county's tally.
The gender breakdown is nearly the same, but men (99) continue to outpace women (94). By age group, there have been 47 cases in their 20s, 35 in their 30s, 27 in their 50s, 26 under age 20, 23 in their 40s, 21 in their 60s, 10 in their 70s, three in their 80s and one 100-year-old resident.
The health department on Monday released a list of the no-charge testing sites where residents can be tested for COVID-19 for free. None of the sites are located in the county.
The locations include SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. Appointments can be made by calling (315) 464-2582. Monroe Community College in Rochester is also hosting a no-charge testing clinic. To make an appointment, call (888) 364-3065.
There are also no-charge testing sites in Binghamton and Utica, according to a news release.
