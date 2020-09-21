Four new COVID-19 cases, including two teens, in Cayuga County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cayuga County confirmed four new COVID-19 cases over the past three days, including two teens living in Auburn.

The teenagers, both of whom are female, are not enrolled in a K-12 educational setting, according to the Cayuga County Health Department. Contact tracing is complete for both cases.

There have been three recent cases involving teenagers. In addition to the two announced Monday, a teenage male tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The health department said the teen isn't attending in-school classes.

The other two new cases are older residents who tested positive on Sunday. One is a woman in her 60s, while the other is a man in his 70s. Both live outside of Auburn. Contact tracing is complete for both cases.

There is one Cayuga County resident who contracted COVID-19 and has been hospitalized.

With the four new cases, Cayuga County is up to 193 confirmed COVID-19 cases since mid-March. So far, there have been 179 people discharged from mandatory isolation, which is required for positive cases.