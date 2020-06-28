Four new COVID-19 cases this weekend in Cayuga County

The Cayuga County Health Department reported four new confirmed COVID-19 cases this weekend.
On Saturday, the department said two women in their 20s, both of whom live outside of Auburn, tested positive for COVID-19. The two new cases on Sunday include a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s. Both live outside of the city.
With four new cases in two days, the county's total number of confirmed cases increases to 117. However, only seven of those are active cases. There have been 108 people who were released from mandatory isolation, which is ordered after a positive test, and recovered from COVID-19.
The health department has reported two COVID-19 deaths since the outbreak began in New York.
Most of Cayuga County's cases are outside of Auburn. So far, 89 residents of Cayuga County towns have tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 27 confirmed cases in the city. One person who tested positive for COVID-19 in Cayuga County is an out-of-state resident.
There are slightly more women than men, 61 to 56, who have been infected. A majority of the cases — 66 — are under age 40, with 28 cases in their 20s and 27 in their 30s.
According to the department's latest update, one person remains hospitalized with COVID-19. After recent contact tracing investigations following the positive test results, 29 people are in mandatory quarantine, which is required when someone has been exposed to the virus.
Since early March, 11,695 county residents have been tested for COVID-19.
Beginning this week, the health department won't distribute daily COVID-19 reports. The department's situational update will be sent every Monday and Friday.
