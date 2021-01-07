Four residents die of COVID-19 at Cayuga County nursing home

An ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing home in Cayuga County claimed the lives of four more residents on Wednesday.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported the four deaths — two women in their 90s and two men in their 80s — in its latest situational update. The nursing home residents tested positive for the virus before they died.

No further information, including the nursing home where the residents lived, was released. But a state COVID-19 tracker reveals that the deaths occurred at The Commons on St. Anthony, a nursing home in Auburn.

The Commons is in the midst of an outbreak that's affected more than 115 residents at the facility. There have been 15 COVID-related deaths at the nursing home, according to the state's virus tracker.

A spokesperson for Loretto, which operates the facility, said earlier this week that droplet precaution is in effect throughout the nursing home. Under those protocols, employees are required to wear personal protective equipment, such as face shields, gloves and gowns, when caring for residents.

