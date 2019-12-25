{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance
Deposit photos

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-car collision in Mentz that seriously injured four people on Tuesday night.

The head-on crash involving two cars happened at about 6:57 p.m. on Centerport Road near the intersection with Nauvoo Road, according to a press release.

Four people were transported to Upstate University Hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff's office said. Additional details were not immediately available.

The sheriff's office said it expects to release more information "in the coming days."

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
3
0