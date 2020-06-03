Four Unity House of Cayuga County residents, one employee test positive for COVID-19

Five people, four of whom have developmental disabilities and live in a residence operated by Unity House of Cayuga County, have tested positive for COVID-19.
Elizabeth Smith, executive director of Unity House of Cayuga County, told The Citizen Wednesday that the cases emerged within the last week. Three of the five people are hospitalized, but Smith noted that they have mild symptoms of the respiratory illness.
"The hospital has been very cautious and understanding," Smith said. "They are people with developmental disabilities and people with disabilities tend to have underlying health conditions. That makes them more fragile and susceptible."
Smith didn't disclose the location of the facility where the residents live due to privacy concerns. Unity House, which was founded in 1977, provides housing and other services for people with developmental disabilities, mental illnesses and substance use disorders.
Before tests confirmed COVID-19 cases among four residents and one employee, Smith said that Unity House abided by guidance from state agencies on how to operate housing and residential programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. There were changes to policies, she continued, and employees were trained based on the new guidelines.
Housing and residential program employees are expected to wear face masks and have been trained to properly clean and disinfect the houses. Staff is also encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines, which requires people to stay six feet away from others.
But even with the precautions in place, COVID-19 entered one of Unity House's residences.
"It happened all within four days," Smith said. "The good news is that a lot of the folks that come down with the virus haven't been showing significant symptoms. They have the symptoms, but they're doing well."
The Cayuga County Health Department has been assisting Unity House with its response to the COVID-19 cases. One way the department has helped is by informing Unity House about isolation and quarantine and exceptions available for essential workers.
Because they were exposed to the virus, an undisclosed number of employees are in quarantine. However, Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy explained in an email Wednesday that Unity House can request a worker to come to work as long as they are asymptomatic and do not test positive for COVID-19.
"This quarantine means the person goes to work and goes home only," Cuddy said.
Workers who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate and would not go to work, Cuddy added. The health department, as it does with other people who are in mandatory isolation or quarantine, communicates daily with the affected individuals to assess their conditions.
The positive cases highlight the challenges facing congregate facilities, including group homes for people with developmental disabilities. The state Office of People With Developmental Disabilities reported in May that there were nearly 2,000 COVID-19 cases in its residences.
Because of the need for 24-hour staffing, Unity House's homes were classified as essential businesses during the statewide shutdown. Smith believes the agency's employees deserve recognition along with health care workers and first responders.
"We're not hearing a lot about the staff that supports the most vulnerable people in our communities and they are in the same position as all of those other frontline workers," she said. "They are frontline workers."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
