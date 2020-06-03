Four Unity House of Cayuga County residents, one employee test positive for COVID-19

But even with the precautions in place, COVID-19 entered one of Unity House's residences.

"It happened all within four days," Smith said. "The good news is that a lot of the folks that come down with the virus haven't been showing significant symptoms. They have the symptoms, but they're doing well."

The Cayuga County Health Department has been assisting Unity House with its response to the COVID-19 cases. One way the department has helped is by informing Unity House about isolation and quarantine and exceptions available for essential workers.

Because they were exposed to the virus, an undisclosed number of employees are in quarantine. However, Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy explained in an email Wednesday that Unity House can request a worker to come to work as long as they are asymptomatic and do not test positive for COVID-19.

"This quarantine means the person goes to work and goes home only," Cuddy said.

Workers who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate and would not go to work, Cuddy added. The health department, as it does with other people who are in mandatory isolation or quarantine, communicates daily with the affected individuals to assess their conditions.