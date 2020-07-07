Fourth of July fire destroys Weedsport home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Fourth of July barbecue led to an accidental house fire in Weedsport Saturday evening.

The family residing in the home at 2129 Compton Road was in the garage around 7:30 p.m. when they noticed flames coming from the other side of the house, Weedsport Fire Department Chief David James said.

The fire started with an outdoor grill close to the home's outer shingles, which were made of cedar and dry from the hot weather. James said the flames quickly spread to the second floor and were coming out of the windows when firefighters arrived on the scene.

Multiple departments, including Port Byron, Throop, Jordan and Auburn, worked to extinguish the fire by about 8:30 p.m. There were no injuries, and the family's pets were saved. The structure itself is likely a total loss, however, James said.

A GoFundMe campaign was organized to raise funds for the family.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0