Free advice available to help New Yorkers navigate Medicare open enrollment

A free counseling program is ready to help New Yorkers make the best choices — and avoid getting scammed — during the upcoming Medicare open enrollment period.

Medicare open enrollment begins Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7. It's the time when beneficiaries can make changes in their health plan or prescription drug coverage and other options that take effect Jan. 1, 2023.

The state Office for the Aging on Wednesday said that older New Yorkers are encouraged to utilize free and objective counseling to help navigate their options by calling (800) 701-0501.

During open enrollment, or at any time of the year, the counseling and assistance program can help people:

• Understand the Medicare prescription drug benefit (Medicare Part D) and how to select the best plan.

• Understand low-income subsidy programs, including Extra Help and Medicare Savings Programs.

• Find ways to pay for medications or medical equipment.

• Understand and apply for the Elderly Pharmaceutical Insurance Coverage (EPIC) program.

• Choose between original Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans.

• Understand Medicare rules and your medical bills.

• Discover ways to fill in Medicare’s gaps.

• Learn how to file a Medicare or Medigap complaint.

• Learn about Medicare-covered prevention and screenings.

An upcoming Facebook livestream is also available to help answer questions.

At 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, Office for the Aging will be featuring a livestream covering Medicare Open Enrollment: What You Need to Know, as part of a monthly series.

RSVP for the program here or head to the Office for the Aging's Facebook page at facebook.com/NYSAGING at 1 p.m. on Oct. 27 to watch the program and ask questions of the experts in the livestream chat.

The Office for the Aging also said that Medicare experts report a higher risk of potential fraud during the open-enrollment period as well as potentially misleading marketing. Medicare has rules about how plans can and cannot communicate with you to market their insurance products. The Medicare Rights Center offers the following warnings:

• Plans are allowed to mail or e-mail you but are not allowed to call or visit you in person without your permission.

• Beware of people who pressure about making plan changes, claim to be representing Medicare, or attempt to alarm you about losing benefits unless you enroll in a particular plan.

• Beneficiaries who believe they are a victim of fraud or identity theft should contact Medicare.

The Office for the Aging and Medicare also remind older adults to treat their Medicare number as they do their Social Security number and credit card information. People with Medicare should never give their personal information to anyone arriving at their home uninvited or making unsolicited phone calls selling Medicare-related products or services. If someone calls and asks for a recipient’s Medicare number or other personal information, hang up and call Medicare at (800) 633-4227.