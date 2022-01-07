Free COVID-19 test kits, public vaccination clinics available in Cayuga County

Cayuga County residents will have an opportunity to pick up free COVID-19 test kits, and officials have scheduled several upcoming public testing clinics.

Drive-thru test kit distributions will he held from 10 a.m. to Noon Saturday, Jan. 8, at the following locations:

• Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius, JC Penney’s parking lot.

• Cato Recreation Center, 2851 Route 370, Cato.

• VFW Fairgrounds, 14 Adams St., Moravia. Cars will enter on the dirt road off Route 38 across from Millard Fillmore Elementary School and follow the road into the fairgrounds. Cars will exit onto Adams Street.

Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca, in collaboration with Cayuga County Office of Emergency Services, will be distributing the kits, and Cayuga County residents may receive one test kit per car while supplies last. Each kit contains two tests.

CAP said in a news release that the county received approximately 3,300 COVID-19 test kits from New York state to allow for equitable distribution to residents throughout the county who otherwise would not have access to such testing materials.

The following testing clinics have been scheduled for the Event Center at the Fingerlakes Mall in the former Spirit Halloween store:

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, Pfizer pediatric first and second doses. This clinic will offer appointments and walk-ins for those ages 5 through 11 years old.

• 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, Pfizer pediatric first and second doses; appointments and walk-ins for for those ages 5 through 11.

• 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, Moderna second dose and boosters along with J&J first and booster doses. This clinic will be appointment only for Moderna second dose and Moderna boosters and J&J first doses and J&J boosters.

Appointments may be made at cayugacounty.us/health. Anyone without access to the internet should contact their city, town or village clerk for assistance with online registration, or call the Cayuga Community Health Network at (315) 252-4212.

These clinics are restricted to Cayuga County residents. Please bring your insurance card. If receiving a second dose or booster, bring your vaccine card.

Visitors are asked to enter through the back of the mall near the movie theaters. You will not be able to enter through the inside of the mall.

Officials stress that the availability of the vaccine is not limited to just the health department, and people are encouraged to work with local pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, and health care providers to make appointments to get vaccinated.

