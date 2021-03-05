Free COVID-19 testing clinic set for Owasco

A COVID-19 testing clinic for people who do not have symptoms is scheduled to be held in Owasco.

The free rapid-result clinic is set for noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at Emerson Park Pavilion, 6843 E. Lake Road, according to a news release from Cayuga County Emergency Services.

People are asked to prepare to wait at the site for up to 30 minutes for their results. Participants must wear face masks and observe social distancing. People are also asked in park in the pavilion's lot and not in the circle in front of the pavilion. There is no residency requirement for the clinic.

Appointments are required and can be made by visiting cayugacounty.us/health, and clicking the button titled "COVID-19 clinics." Participants must include their legal name, email address, home address, phone number and insurance information. If the policy is under another person's name, the news release said, that's person's legal name and date of birth will be required. If someone doesn't have insurance, write "no insurance" in every required field.